King Charles breaks silence amid claims he snubbed Prince Harry calls

King Charles has released a new statement amid reports that he has been ignoring phone calls from his son, Prince Harry.

The reports claimed the monarch has distanced himself from the Duke of Sussex, with insiders suggesting that Harry’s attempts to reconnect have gone unanswered.

According to reports, connection between Charles and Harry completely ended after the Duke accused the Royal family of taking away his security as a way to "control" him and force him and Meghan to stay in the UK.

In a latest statement shared on his official Instagram account, Charles penned, “The abiding message of Easter is that God so loved the world - the whole world - that He sent His son to live among us to show us how to love one another, and to lay down His own life for others in a love that proved stronger than death.”

“There are three virtues that the world still needs faith, hope and love,” he added. “And the greatest of these is love".

“It is with these timeless truths in my mind, and my heart, that I wish you all a blessed and peaceful Easter,” the message concluded.

A report by People Magazine has claimed that that the “emotional distance between father and son has only widened.”

Their last meeting was in February 2024, when Harry made a quick visit after the King announced he had cancer.

Since then, the duo has not spoken private, the report claimed, adding that Harry’s calls and letters are not being answered and he doesn’t know much about his father’s current health.

“I don’t think there is any rapprochement. Nothing has changed,” a Palace insider shared with the publication, while another added, “They are distant.”