Anoushey Ashraf ties the knot in Turkiye

April 17, 2025

Popular Pakistani actor and television host Anoushey Ashraf has married her friend Shahab Raza Mirza in Turkiye.

Anoushey, known for her successful acting career and advocacy for environmental and animal rights, chose Turkiye — a place she holds dear — as the location for her wedding ceremony. Pictures from the event have been doing the rounds on mainstream and social media.

She looked elegant in a light green ensemble with a coloured floral pattern on her wedding. Following the circulation of her wedding pictures, fans and well-wishers have been extending their heartfelt congratulations to the newlywed couple.

While the formal wedding ceremony took place recently, reports indicate that Anoushey and Shahab had solemnised their Nikah in June 2024 during a ceremony which was attended by close friends and family.

The 42-year-old has since been widely discussed on social media for sharing the happy occasions of her new journey with her fans through Instagram stories, as she occasionally shared pics with her husband. 

