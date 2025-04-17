Prince Harry's legal team has the inside scoop leaked

Prince Harry outside the High Court in London, Britain, April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Prince Harry’s battle for taxpayer-funded security appears to be marching on, with insights now flooding in via experts, commentators and anonymous sources.

This conversation also started when this source close to the Duke’s legal team admitted that everyone is “cautiously optimistic” about the outcome of his case in the Appeals Court.

For those unversed the prince aims to have his right to security reinstated due to threats against him and his wife Meghan Markle.

He also aims to have his children “not only experience their heritage in the UK but also build relationships with extended family,” Fox News Digital reports.

This is why, “He feels very strongly this is something he must fight for,” the source explained.

However, when it comes to King Charles and whether he can even afford to step in, royal commentator Ingrid Seward warns, it might not be the case.

As “the king is in a position where the security and who gets the security is decided by the government, and the government is not the monarch.”

It was only “when Charles was Prince Charles, he could do more, but now as a monarch its important that he be “very careful.”

“He cannot get involved with government policy. Therefore, probably the easiest way out is to let somebody else deal with Harry.”

“I am sure that somebody talks to Harry, it just may not be his father.”

“And in a way, that’s probably because his father just doesn’t want to get involved. He hasn’t got time, he hasn’t got the inclination, and he probably hasn’t got the energy for what would be a potentially difficult conversation.”