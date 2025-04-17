Jay Shetty considers officiating Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding

Jay Shetty might consider officiating Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding.

The 37-year-old monk turned podcaster, who has previously wed the former couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as well as Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, says he’s waiting for “the call.”

During his appearance on the TV show Extra, host Billy Bush asked him if he was approached by Gomez, Blanco to officiate their wedding, to which Shetty responded, "Not right now, not right now.

"Let's see if the call comes, but not right now,” he added.

The author then recalled, "I just did Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker a year-and-a-half back, which was beautiful."

This question came after he invited the Calm Down singer and the music producer to his On Purpose podcast where the sweet couple gave insights into their relationship.

"When I fell for Benny, it was everything about him was honest. He'd tell me anything that he's feeling,” Gomez said of Blanco at that time.

As Shetty discussed what it was like having one of America’s sweetheart couples on his podcast, he stated, "It was beautiful when they said they wanted to come and make On Purpose the exclusive destination to talk about their relationship. It was really beautiful."