Meghan Markle lands under the microscope with a fine toothed comb for her ‘slap dashing’

Meghan Markle has just found herself on the end of another comparison with Kate Middleton.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede dished on these feelings of his, while interviewing with The Sun.

In his eyes, the tactics Meghan uses for her brand and all other ventures is one far removed from Kate Middleton.

He called her approach, “slap-dash” and noted that she’s tried her hand at a wide array of things since separating from the Royal Family, back in 2020. Whether that be podcasting, or humanitarian work with Archewell. Not to mention working on productions for Netflix too.

But this “unsettled approach” has been called out for he believes, “Meghan hasn’t really earned her stripes yet.”

“She’s not the fashionista yet, she’s not the cook yet, she’s not the make-up expert yet. Nothing feels particularly rounded in actual knowledge, so people begin to turn off,” he noted in his chat.

“We’ve been on this journey with Harry and Meghan, but when we get to the crux of it, it never goes anywhere,” he even went as far as to admit.

“Everything feels like a scattergun approach. Nothing seems thought out or strategised. She and Harry seem to think, ‘Yes, I’ll take the money, and work out what to do afterwards’.”

However, when comparing theirs to Kate’s he admitted she has more of a “steely focus” on supporting only a handful of charities that focus on one key area, early childhood development.

This makes her a “well-respected expert” in Mr Ede’s eyes, one that is “looked up to” for “real passion” according to Express UK.