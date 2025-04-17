Courteney Cox ‘violated' by Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle friendship?

Jennifer Aniston is moving to the “rarified enclave” of Montecito.

She would be joining Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are already residents of the town as the Friends star gears to move into Oprah Winfrey’s former home which she reportedly purchased for 14.8 million dollars in 2022.

As per the US Express, the Duchess of Sussex wasted no time in reaching out to Aniston, offering her to appear as a guest on her recently launched podcast, Confessions Of A Female Founder.

"Meghan is hoping Jen will be there for her – as soon as possible – as a guest. Meghan knows she needs a major A-list name to bounce back fast after such a mixed start,” the source stated.

However, royal watcher Kinsey Schofield responded to reports and said, "The story circulating over the weekend is that Meghan Markle is desperate to secure some A-listers for her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, and there's one specific A-lister that has been named here."

In his YouTube video titled, Meghan Markle's DESPERATE Plea to Hollywood A-lister in Bid to SAVE Sycophantic Podcast, he brought up how Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry violated Jennifer’s pal and Friends co-star, Courteney Cox’s privacy, in the memoir, Spare.

"I don't know if that was before or after Meghan's Netflix curtsy but I'm crossing my fingers that it was before she witnessed such appalling behaviour. Also I was wondering when I read that, does she not recognize how violated Courteney Cox's privacy was by Prince Harry in Spare?” he said.

"If I was Courteney Cox, I would not want this man talking openly about doing illegal drugs in my house, talking to my trashcan... but y'know, maybe I'm just a party pooper,” Kinsey Schofield said of Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston’s potential friendship.