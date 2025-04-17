 
Ben Affleck makes shock confession about Jennifer Lopez post 'embarrassing' split

Ben Affleck commented on Jennifer Lopez and her kids at a recent event

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 17, 2025

Photo: Ben Affleck makes shock confession about Jennifer Lopez post 'embarrassing' split

Ben Affleck shared that his breakup with Jennifer Lopez proved to be an “embarrassing” event of his life.

Nonetheless, the actor does not thing the same about his ex-wife as a person, according to the latest report of Daily Mail.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new movie, The Accountant 2, Ben gushed over his former partner and branded her aura to be nothing but “spectacular.”

He began heaping praise for the songstress by saying, “For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them.”

“I love her kids,” he added of Lopez’s twins, twins Max and Emme, who were also present alongside their mother at the premiere.

“They’re wonderful. She’s [an] enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to,” he added.

“It’s a great night. The kids are here, Jen’s kids are here. I’m very, very excited,” Ben Affleck continued.

In conclusion, Ben confessed, “I’m proud of the movie, I love the movie and I love when all the kids come out. It’s really fun, it’s exciting.”

