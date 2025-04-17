Val Chmerkovskiy shares key to his successful relationship with wife Jenna Johnson

A renowned TV personality, Val Chmerkovskiy, recently reflected on his relationship with his wife, Jenna Johnson.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, the 39-year-old American dancer, who welcomed his first child, son Rome, in 2023, after five years of marriage, said, “As far as intimacy with Jen and our personal time, yeah, it’s hard.”

“But again, it’s just checking in with each other, communicating, making sure I communicate to her that I miss her and I need some attention, and vice versa,” Chmerkovskiy added, revealing the key to their successful relationship.

Moving forward, the Dancing with the Stars alum joked that, like others, he and Johnson watch the same “relationship advice videos,” highlighting that after embracing parenthood, their alone time does not always work out.

He noted, “It’s a hit or miss. It’s not like a set in stone discipline routine, it’s not like — well, maybe one day we’ll get there — but we don’t have this set, like, ‘On Tuesdays is date night,’ or ‘on Friday we...’ Wherever we can find the time, we try to spend it together.”

The Got to Get Out star went on to share, saying, “we check in and definitely try to allocate enough time for us to continue to love each other and be together and not lose that spontaneity and that joy for each other too.”

While navigating life as new parents and figuring things out, Chmerkovskiy admitted he and Johnson are “patient with each other.”