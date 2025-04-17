BTS Jin announces first solo tour

BTS’ Kim Seok-jin, or Jin just announced his first solo tour!

As the eldest member of the popular K-pop band, BTS, which consists of seven boys, who were enlisted for South Korea’s military service, is now slowly returning back to music as he has finished up his patriotic duties.

Unveiling the schedule under the title of #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, would have Jin visiting nine cities around the world, with 18 scheduled shows across South Korea, Japan, the United States, UK and the Netherlands.

The Epiphany hitmaker will kick off the tour with two shows in Goyang, South Korea on June 28 and 29, both of which would be available to stream live on Weverse.

Jin would then fly to Japan for concerts in Chiba on July 5 and 6, and Osaka on July 12 and 13, with him then having concerts in the US cities of Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa and Newark between July 17 to 31.

In the European leg of the tour, which is a nod to Jin's Run Jin series on BTS’ official YouTube channel, would see the K-pop sensation perform at The O2 in London on August 5 and 6, and then the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on August 9 and 10.

This tour announcement comes as Jin’s second solo album, Echo, nears its release, on May 16, which would be six months after he launched his debut solo album, Happy, last November.