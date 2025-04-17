 
Geo News

BTS Jin announces first solo tour

BTS’ Jin is all set to hit the road for the first time as a solo artist

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 17, 2025

BTS Jin announces first solo tour
BTS Jin announces first solo tour 

BTS’ Kim Seok-jin, or Jin just announced his first solo tour!

As the eldest member of the popular K-pop band, BTS, which consists of seven boys, who were enlisted for South Korea’s military service, is now slowly returning back to music as he has finished up his patriotic duties.

Unveiling the schedule under the title of #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, would have Jin visiting nine cities around the world, with 18 scheduled shows across South Korea, Japan, the United States, UK and the Netherlands.

The Epiphany hitmaker will kick off the tour with two shows in Goyang, South Korea on June 28 and 29, both of which would be available to stream live on Weverse.

Jin would then fly to Japan for concerts in Chiba on July 5 and 6, and Osaka on July 12 and 13, with him then having concerts in the US cities of Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa and Newark between July 17 to 31.

In the European leg of the tour, which is a nod to Jin's Run Jin series on BTS’ official YouTube channel, would see the K-pop sensation perform at The O2 in London on August 5 and 6, and then the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on August 9 and 10.

This tour announcement comes as Jin’s second solo album, Echo, nears its release, on May 16, which would be six months after he launched his debut solo album, Happy, last November. 

'Sister Wives' Meri Brown get honest about her failed friendship with Robyn
'Sister Wives' Meri Brown get honest about her failed friendship with Robyn
Kylie Kelce gives insights into ‘overnights with newborn'
Kylie Kelce gives insights into ‘overnights with newborn'
Prince William, Kate's 'contradictions' highlighted after their latest decision video
Prince William, Kate's 'contradictions' highlighted after their latest decision
Val Chmerkovskiy shares key to his successful relationship with wife Jenna Johnson
Val Chmerkovskiy shares key to his successful relationship with wife Jenna Johnson
Jennifer Aniston's true feelings about Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon romance revealed
Jennifer Aniston's true feelings about Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon romance revealed
Stevie Nicks announces new music after decade long break
Stevie Nicks announces new music after decade long break
Ben Affleck reveals source of joy in life post Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck reveals source of joy in life post Jennifer Lopez divorce
Molly Ringwald drops bombshell about remaking 'The Breakfast Club'
Molly Ringwald drops bombshell about remaking 'The Breakfast Club'