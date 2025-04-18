 
Geo News

Kelly Clarkson 'mulls' big change in her life

Reports say Kelly Clarkson is facing a difficult choice in her life

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 18, 2025

Kelly Clarkson mulls big change in her life
Kelly Clarkson 'mulls' big change in her life

For Kelly Clarkson, her kids always come first in her successful career. So, the source says she is thinking of stepping away from The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The report comes after she took a nearly two-week break, and the show's expiry is due next year.

But the insider says people close to her advising them not to quit the show.

“She’s at a crossroads — she’s torn because everyone is telling her she’d be crazy to step away from huge success.”

“But missing time with her kids weighs heavily on her,” the tipster tattles to Life & Style.

The picture the source paints appears to be in line with how a mother-of-two previously admitted to Kylie Kelce that she feels guilty when she can’t attend school events for her children but also wants to teach them that “Mommy does work, and that is OK.”

As of now, the source said Kelly would continue her routine, but the insider wonders what she will do next. “What she’ll do when the actual contract is up seems to be the million-dollar question.”

'Mission Impossible' teases Tom Cruise's daring stunt
'Mission Impossible' teases Tom Cruise's daring stunt
Tyra Banks, Jenna Bush Hager reveal shared guilty pleasure
Tyra Banks, Jenna Bush Hager reveal shared guilty pleasure
Natalie Portman shares glimpse into life with kids after Benjamin Millepied divorce
Natalie Portman shares glimpse into life with kids after Benjamin Millepied divorce
Kristin Cavallari sets record straight on fourth baby rumours
Kristin Cavallari sets record straight on fourth baby rumours
'Sinners' director reveals efforts of Michael B. Jordan in film
'Sinners' director reveals efforts of Michael B. Jordan in film
Josh Duhamel spills the tea on his life away from Hollywood
Josh Duhamel spills the tea on his life away from Hollywood
Critics get honest about 'Ransom Canyon'
Critics get honest about 'Ransom Canyon'
Prince Harry team is trying ‘everything possible' to avail chance video
Prince Harry team is trying ‘everything possible' to avail chance