Kelly Clarkson 'mulls' big change in her life

For Kelly Clarkson, her kids always come first in her successful career. So, the source says she is thinking of stepping away from The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The report comes after she took a nearly two-week break, and the show's expiry is due next year.

But the insider says people close to her advising them not to quit the show.

“She’s at a crossroads — she’s torn because everyone is telling her she’d be crazy to step away from huge success.”

“But missing time with her kids weighs heavily on her,” the tipster tattles to Life & Style.

The picture the source paints appears to be in line with how a mother-of-two previously admitted to Kylie Kelce that she feels guilty when she can’t attend school events for her children but also wants to teach them that “Mommy does work, and that is OK.”

As of now, the source said Kelly would continue her routine, but the insider wonders what she will do next. “What she’ll do when the actual contract is up seems to be the million-dollar question.”