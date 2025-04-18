Aaron Rodgers drops rare hint about new ‘serious’ relationship

Aaron Rodgers revealed a rare insight into his dating life and where he stands in his current relationship.

During a recent chat on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, April 17, the 41-year-old free agent quarterback opened up about his dating life.

Rodgers told the host Pat McAfee that he is currently in a "serious relationship."

He shared that his priorities in life are shifting, while addressing the speculations about his meetings with NFL teams after cutting ties with the Jets, he noted, "I'm in a different phase of my life."

"I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship," Rodgers clarified.

"I have off the field stuff going on that requires my attention," he continued.

"I have personal commitments I made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me." Rodgers added.

Previously in an interview on McAfee's show in December, the quarterback candidly shared about his girlfriend, revealing her name, Brittani.

While talking about the shift in his shopping habits at the time, which is, he now mostly do online, he said, “There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet."

Before his relationship with his new girlfriend, Brittani, Rodgers was romantically linked with Mallory Eden, who was the daughter of one of the Milwaukee Bucks' primary owners, Wes Edens.