Justin Bieber’s new clip of hanging out with Sexyy Red goes viral

Justin Bieber’s short clip of hanging out with rapper Sexyy Red goes viral.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the Baby hitmaker posted a clip from Red’s 27th birthday bash in which he can be seen planting a kiss on her cheek.

After the video went viral on social media, fans quipped Justin “looks happier” with her than his wife, Hailey Bieber.

“Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey,” one person penned.

“I forgot he could smile,” another commented.

“Happiest I’ve seen you in a minute,” chimed in third one.

This came after Justin’s representative slammed recent reports claiming the singer is broke.

“This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin,” the Canadian singer’s spokesperson told Us Weekly on April 16.

“As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won't deter him from staying committed to following the right path,” added the representative.