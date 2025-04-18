 
Geo News

Holly Madison gets candid about her future dating plans

Holly Madison shares two kids with her ex Pasquale Rotella

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 18, 2025

Holly Madison gets candid about her future dating plans
Holly Madison gets candid about her future dating plans

Holly Madison has no plans to “back into dating game” after parting ways with her ex-husband, Pasquale Rotella.

Speaking to Touch Weekly on Thursday, the TV personality said she is currently focusing on co-parenting and her three jobs.

“I’ve never been much of a dater,” said Holly. “It’s long-term relationships or nothing. I want the next person I meet to be The One. I’m not interested in flings.”

The 45-year-old further told the outlet that she’d never date a reality star.

“I would never go on a reality dating show,” declared The Girls Next Door alum. “I’m not attracted to the kind of guy who wants to be on TV. My type is more like businessmen.”

For those unversed, Holly finalized her divorce from Pasquale in February 2019 after five years of marriage.  

The exes share two children together - Rainbow Aurora and Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella. 

Bethenny Frankel surprises fans with major announcement
Bethenny Frankel surprises fans with major announcement
Reba Mcentire planning Dua Lipa collaboration: Source
Reba Mcentire planning Dua Lipa collaboration: Source
Meghan Markle leaves Royal family enraged with latest move
Meghan Markle leaves Royal family enraged with latest move
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce amping up wedding discussions: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce amping up wedding discussions: Source
Justin Bieber's new clip of hanging out with Sexyy Red goes viral
Justin Bieber's new clip of hanging out with Sexyy Red goes viral
King Charles sparks outrage over Easter message: ‘Disrespectful'
King Charles sparks outrage over Easter message: ‘Disrespectful'
Kesha was secretly engaged?
Kesha was secretly engaged?
Meghan Markle blows chance to get on track with Royals video
Meghan Markle blows chance to get on track with Royals