Holly Madison gets candid about her future dating plans

Holly Madison has no plans to “back into dating game” after parting ways with her ex-husband, Pasquale Rotella.

Speaking to Touch Weekly on Thursday, the TV personality said she is currently focusing on co-parenting and her three jobs.

“I’ve never been much of a dater,” said Holly. “It’s long-term relationships or nothing. I want the next person I meet to be The One. I’m not interested in flings.”

The 45-year-old further told the outlet that she’d never date a reality star.

“I would never go on a reality dating show,” declared The Girls Next Door alum. “I’m not attracted to the kind of guy who wants to be on TV. My type is more like businessmen.”

For those unversed, Holly finalized her divorce from Pasquale in February 2019 after five years of marriage.

The exes share two children together - Rainbow Aurora and Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella.