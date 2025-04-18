Colin Farrell shares his fear about his disabled son

Colin Farrell has opened up about his decision to put his disabled son in long-term care.

The 48-year-old Irish actor, whose 21-year-old son James was misdiagnosed with cerebral palsy. Later, doctors confirmed that he was suffering from Angelman syndrome.

For the unversed, Angelman syndrome is a rare neurogenetic disorder which causes various disabilities, such as intellectual and physical but it primarily affects the nervous system.

Now conversing with Candis magazine, Farrell shared that he and his ex Kim Bordenave have decided to get James admitted into a long-term care facility.

Articulating his thoughts, he quipped, “It’s tricky, some parents will say, ‘I want to take care of my child myself.’ And I respect that.”

However, The Batman star’s “horror would be... What if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash and she’s taken too – and then James is on his own?”

“Then he’s a ward of the state and he goes where? We’d have no say in it,” he added.

Moving forward, the father of one noted that he and Bordenave are hopeful for finding the facility where James “can go now, while we’re still alive and healthy, that we can go and visit, and we can take him out sometimes.”

“We want him to find somewhere where he can have a full and happy life, where he feels connected,” Colin Farrell stated.