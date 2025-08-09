Cheryl Burke elaborates on weight loss journey: 'I don't weigh myself'

Photo: Cheryl Burke gives insights into her transformative weight loss journey

Cheryl Burke recently opened up about her weight-loss journey.

During her latest chat with US Weekly, the 41-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum shed light into how far she has come in her weigh loss journey.

She began by stating that her transformation started when she was around 145 pounds.

“I don’t weigh myself daily anymore because it was a problem. At my heaviest I was about 150,” she shared.

“The last time I checked, I was 109. I feel f****** great; my energy is on another level. That 109 doesn’t matter, what matters is how I feel.”

Cheryl Burke, who joked she’d return to the ballroom only if paired with Brad Pitt or former President Barack Obama, said she’s “not trying” to lose any more weight.

“I eat licorice,” she admitted.

“I have my morning fruit shake, which is more calories than any of my meals that I’m eating. I have to have my matcha from Peet’s Coffee every morning, and if they have the warm pretzel bread, I’ll get it because it’s just the best thing in the world. I’m very lenient.”

Her meals are built around a healthy-eating program called Z.E.N., which delivers fresh food straight to her door, something she likens to having her own chef.

“The food is delicious and it’s portion control,” she said of the plan, which ranges from 1,200 to 1,400 calories a day.

“I have oatmeal with fruit every morning. I have a snack, pita, chips and hummus. Lunch is normally a salad and then I will have my dinner. It’s not diet food, it’s real food.”

“I was actively dancing and was an emotional eater,” she admitted.

In conclusion, she said, “I would only eat at night. Now I don’t even remember the last time I had fast food; it’s just not something I’m craving.”