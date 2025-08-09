Lindsay Lohan improvised THIS Chad Michael Murray scene in 'Freakier Friday'

Lindsay Lohan reveals chaotic scene she improvised in 'Freakier Friday'

Lindsay Lohan improvised an embarrassing scene with Chad Michael Murray in Freakier Friday.

Lindsay’s creative spirit shines through in the film, which is a sequel of the 2003 original Freaky Friday.

In a scene where her character Anna flirts with her first lover Jake (Chad Michael Murray), the actress was supposed to verbally flirt, but she turned it into a mini performance. The scene, which occurs after Anna gets body swapped with her daughter Harper (Julia Butters).

Lindsay is seen hoping onto a table and writhing in an embarrassing attempt to woo Jake.

"I watched that scene with one eye open," Lohan joked of the scene in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"The script said 'Anna flips her hair.' Clearly, she flipped her hair," Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Anna’s mom Tess, remarked.

"That wasn’t there. None of that was there," the Parent Trap star shared. "Yeah, I was like, 'Can I?' I almost fell off a few times, too!"

In the scene, Britney Spear’s hit Baby One More Time plays int he background as Anna shows her concerning moves. Jake stands there with a look of confusion and shock on his face.

The Herby: Fully Loaded star remarked that "the reactions were real" on the One Tree Hill alum’s part.