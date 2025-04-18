Ryan Coogler reveals Michael B. Jordan's disgust for fake blood in 'Sinners'

Ryan Coogler opened up about calling for an emergency meeting while filming Sinners with Michael B. Jordan.

For the unversed, the 38-year-old actor and film producer collaborated with writer-director Coogler as twins Smoke and Stack in the 1930 Mississippi-set vampire thriller Sinners.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, the 38-year-old filmmaker Coogler revealed that they arranged gallons of prop blood and gore to make a vampire spectacle but ended up arranging a meeting to address Jordan’s disgust for fake blood.

Jordan quipped, “I liked the fangs. Fangs were dope. The blood was a bit messy and uncomfortable at times. The blood was a lot.”

Coogler then added, “I got called into a meeting a few weeks in by my producer and my wife Zinzi Coogler, and she was like, ‘Hey, we gotta talk about Mike.’ I’m like, ‘What? What’s going on?’ And she’s like, ‘The blood — he doesn’t like it.’ I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’”

Jordan laughingly noted, “First of all, there’s a difference between complaining and venting. I was just more venting, you know what I’m saying? But they care about me, so they had a meeting. I appreciate the meeting.”

Coogler went to reminisce about their time on the set of Sinners, saying, “I remember some times where I’m like, ‘Okay, action,’ and you’re like, ‘This is disgusting....’”

“Disgusting,” Jordan emphasised.

Before concluding, it is essential to mention that Sinners has been released today, April 18, and is now available in theatres.