Jax Taylor reached out to Brittany Cartwright ahead of 'The Valley' premiere

Jax Taylor made sure that his ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright, felt comfortable at the premiere of The Valley 2.

During the latest episode of his podcast In the Mind of a Man, the reality star revealed that he had talked to his ex-wife on a phone call before the premiere of their Bravo show, The Valley, just to ask if she wanted him to attend.

"People keep asking how was it with Brittany on the carpet, and I was a little nervous," Taylor said. "In fact, I called her the day before and talking to her. I'm like, 'Do you want me to go Brittany?' I'm like, 'I don't have to go. I want to make sure you're comfortable.'"

"And I was like, OK. You know, 'I'll go' and my in-laws, my ex in-laws are in town. Don and Linda are in town. So they got to come to the premiere party. Looks like they were having a good time. But it was a little weird," he recalled.

The Vanderpump alum noted that it was "a little bit awkward" for him and Cartwright to share the spotlight, but it went like clockwork.

"Just because like I said, what we're going through and now we're doing press separately,"

"It's just it's just weird. But, you know, she did a great job. She looked beautiful," he added.