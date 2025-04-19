 
Geo News

Teddi Mellencamp details what's behind her crippling stage 4 cancer pain

The reality star is mom to three children: Dove, Cruz, and Slate

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 19, 2025

Teddi Mellencamp details what’s behind her crippling stage 4 cancer pain
Teddi Mellencamp details what’s behind her crippling stage 4 cancer pain

Teddi Mellencamp reflected on how her diagnosis is affecting her children’s lives.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, April 18, the reality TV star opened up about the crippling distress she feels while thinking about the worst possible scenarios.

"I'm like, 'I don't think that you understand like the debilitating pain that I feel some days thinking about the fact that like my kids,' " She said, then paused to hold back her emotions.

The Next Level star expressed her feelings, saying, "My kids are young. I mean, I remember one day in the hospital, I was like, ‘I feel like today might be Dove's birthday,' and Edwin’s like, 'It is. It’s her party today that you planned.'"

For those unversed, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is mom to three children, Dove, 5, Slate, 12, and Cruz, 10 whom she shares with estranged husband

"And I was like, 'Can they please just let me out for today?' And he’s like, 'You realize you have not only gone through massive brain surgery, but you have a hole in your head,' ” Mellencamp continued, recalling. "And, I just remember in that moment he said exactly what I needed him to say. He's like, 'We'll throw another one,'"

"But, like my heart broke because I wonder if will she remember that I wasn't there," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage four cancer in February, following the discovery of more brain tumors before her brain surgery. Doctors have given her a “50/50” chance at surviving.

Why Olivia Munn compares her parenting style to film 'Mrs Doubtfire'?
Why Olivia Munn compares her parenting style to film 'Mrs Doubtfire'?
Diddy demands Cassie Ventura turn over memoir amid explosive legal battle
Diddy demands Cassie Ventura turn over memoir amid explosive legal battle
Kate Middleton ‘strategically' ditches engagement ring: Shocking reason revealed
Kate Middleton ‘strategically' ditches engagement ring: Shocking reason revealed
Prince Harry to join Hollywood stars for major appearance
Prince Harry to join Hollywood stars for major appearance
Lily Collins sends fans into a frenzy after recent denim look
Lily Collins sends fans into a frenzy after recent denim look
Mariah Carey wore her wedding dress in 'We Belong Together' music video for THIS
Mariah Carey wore her wedding dress in 'We Belong Together' music video for THIS
Demi Moore gets honest about losing Oscars to Mickey Madison
Demi Moore gets honest about losing Oscars to Mickey Madison
Jack Black makes history with ‘A Minecraft Movie' music
Jack Black makes history with ‘A Minecraft Movie' music