Teddi Mellencamp details what’s behind her crippling stage 4 cancer pain

Teddi Mellencamp reflected on how her diagnosis is affecting her children’s lives.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, April 18, the reality TV star opened up about the crippling distress she feels while thinking about the worst possible scenarios.

"I'm like, 'I don't think that you understand like the debilitating pain that I feel some days thinking about the fact that like my kids,' " She said, then paused to hold back her emotions.

The Next Level star expressed her feelings, saying, "My kids are young. I mean, I remember one day in the hospital, I was like, ‘I feel like today might be Dove's birthday,' and Edwin’s like, 'It is. It’s her party today that you planned.'"

For those unversed, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is mom to three children, Dove, 5, Slate, 12, and Cruz, 10 whom she shares with estranged husband

"And I was like, 'Can they please just let me out for today?' And he’s like, 'You realize you have not only gone through massive brain surgery, but you have a hole in your head,' ” Mellencamp continued, recalling. "And, I just remember in that moment he said exactly what I needed him to say. He's like, 'We'll throw another one,'"

"But, like my heart broke because I wonder if will she remember that I wasn't there," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage four cancer in February, following the discovery of more brain tumors before her brain surgery. Doctors have given her a “50/50” chance at surviving.