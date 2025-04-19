Lana Del Rey reveals 'emotional' meaning behind her song 'Bluebird'

Lana Del Rey has recently released a song, Bluebird, from her ninth album on April 18, 2025.

Taking it to her Instagram account, honeymoon, to explain the emotional meaning behind her song, she posted a video.

Recalling when the Summertime Sadness singer was getting ready to go on a walk with her pal, whom she hadn’t seen for a long-time.

“I started getting dressed, and all of a sudden a bird smacked into the double pane window doors of my bedroom, and I was shocked. I opened the little door and I saw this little, I think it was like a little sparrow, right there. And I just was so emotional," she said in the video.

At that time, the songstress realised that this meant something for her and nature was communicating with her in its own way.

“And I didn't really care about what kind of health the bird was in. When I picked it up, I just wanted to hold it, and I was so hoping that it would be okay,” Lana Del Rey continued.

Before concluding, she told her viewers, “And I remember, just right before I could even think, I just sat there, and I just sang 'little bird fly away' for both of us. I was just kind of tearing up for myself and for the bird."