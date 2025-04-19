 
Geo News

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin in bad place amid marital woes: Source

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin's marriage is reportedly hanging by a thread

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 19, 2025

Photo: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin in bad place amid marital woes: Source
Photo: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin in bad place amid marital woes: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly struggling in their marriage.

After Justin’s recent social media meltdown, in which he appeared to be as “high as kite,” a source told RadarOnline.com that Justin and Hailey are on the verge of parting ways very soon.

“They're in a bad place," the source remarked about the couple who share son Jack Blues Bieber.

The source also noted, "Becoming parents has been stressful for both of them.”

In addition to this, the spy confided that “while Hailey's been balancing her career and taking care of Jack, Justin appears to be going off the rails."

Previously, it was claimed tha "Hailey has asked everyone around her to bathe Justin in prayer.”

"She can't pull him out of this,” a different source claimed and added, “People close to him don't think even he can pull himself out of this.”

Then, it was also reported that the mother of one has already given up trying to save the troubles crooner as she believes “only God can help him now.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's foundation talks about 'building bridges' video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's foundation talks about 'building bridges'
Khloe Kardashian addresses Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker's affair in rare statement?
Khloe Kardashian addresses Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker's affair in rare statement?
Hugh Jackman takes jibes at Ryan Reynolds: 'One little gripe'
Hugh Jackman takes jibes at Ryan Reynolds: 'One little gripe'
Lady Gaga faces major setback at 2025 Coachella set
Lady Gaga faces major setback at 2025 Coachella set
Jennifer Aniston recalls a 'vulnerable' encounter with fans
Jennifer Aniston recalls a 'vulnerable' encounter with fans
Billie Eilish gushes over ‘sibling' bond with Finneas
Billie Eilish gushes over ‘sibling' bond with Finneas
Khloe Kardashian pays adorable tribute to sister Kourtney on her 46 birthday
Khloe Kardashian pays adorable tribute to sister Kourtney on her 46 birthday
Chace Crawford, Kelsey Merritt confirm romance with PDA packed outing
Chace Crawford, Kelsey Merritt confirm romance with PDA packed outing