Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin in bad place amid marital woes: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly struggling in their marriage.

After Justin’s recent social media meltdown, in which he appeared to be as “high as kite,” a source told RadarOnline.com that Justin and Hailey are on the verge of parting ways very soon.

“They're in a bad place," the source remarked about the couple who share son Jack Blues Bieber.

The source also noted, "Becoming parents has been stressful for both of them.”

In addition to this, the spy confided that “while Hailey's been balancing her career and taking care of Jack, Justin appears to be going off the rails."

Previously, it was claimed tha "Hailey has asked everyone around her to bathe Justin in prayer.”

"She can't pull him out of this,” a different source claimed and added, “People close to him don't think even he can pull himself out of this.”

Then, it was also reported that the mother of one has already given up trying to save the troubles crooner as she believes “only God can help him now.”