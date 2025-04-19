Kim Kardashian can finally take revenge on Kanye West?

It is no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship is at its lowest.



Though the pair have been separated for years, they often come together to parenting their four kids.

However, the ex-couple have openly admitted in public how difficult it is to co-parent, especially when they clash on what is best for their children.

Recently, this disagreement peaked when the Skim mogul, according to reports, mulled knocking on the court's door to take sole custody of her kids.

Now, an insider told RadarOnline she has seen an opportunity in Ye's marriage woes with Bianca Censori.

"Kim has been waiting for this day," the tipster said, adding that what she is offering the Yeezy architect is a chance to get rid of the Donda rapper for good.

"She knew Bianca would eventually have enough of Kanye's garbage and want to ditch him, and she's pouncing on the chance to team up," the source noted.

In return, the insider said the reality star wants Bianca's help, which is washing Kanye's dirty linen in public.

"She's offered to help Bianca escape Kanye's clutches in exchange for Bianca's help in getting her sole custody of the kids," the bird chirped. "Proving that Kanye is unfit is going to be much easier if Bianca spills on his deplorable behavior."

The source noted that the Australian-born has, in the past, backtracked on parting ways with Ye, but this time, it is different.

"Kim is chomping at the bit to hit back at Kanye and help Bianca break free in the process."

"Bianca has flip-flopped in the past, but she says this time is different and she's dead set on filing for divorce – which is music to Kim's ears," the insider concluded.