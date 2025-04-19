 
Rico Rodriguez reflects on 'special time' with his 'Modern Family' cast

Rico Rodriguez says 'I feel so blessed and honored to be a part of that show'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 19, 2025

Rico Rodriguez has gotten candid about his time and bond with the cast of the sitcom Modern Family.

Speaking with PEOPLE about his appearance in the new animated film Sneaks, the 26-year-old actor revealed that his career-defining impact on Modern Family has left a profound impact on his personal life.

Reminiscing about his time on the show that aired from 2009 to 2020, Rodriguez said, "That was such a special time. I feel so blessed and honored to be a part of that show and having kind of a lasting impact of television history.”

He added, “I mean, we were a part of that in a big way. And not once did we ever think that, 'Oh, we're this big-time show.' We were just a family who wanted to make good TV, that's all.”

The Endgame actor went on to share by quipping, “Every day, that's all we want to do is come in, do our thing, have fun, and then go home. And the response and the accolades and everything that came after was just like, 'Whoa, I can't believe people even like our show.' You know what I mean?"

For the unversed, Rodriguez played the role of Manny, the Colombian-American son of Sofia Vergara’s Gloria from her previous marriage to Javier, played by Benjamin Bratt.

It is pertinent to mention that he acted in the show since its beginning in 2009, when he was just 11 years old, until its finale in 2020.

