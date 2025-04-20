King Charles sparks backlash over 'weak leadership' after latest message

King Charles has received backlash after his latest message.

As the monarch delivered his Easter message to the nation the viewers expressed their criticism, as reported by GB News.

In his message, King Charles included other religions like Judaism and Islam, which has sparked backlash from viewers.

“The love He [Jesus] showed when He walked the Earth reflected the Jewish ethic of caring for the stranger and those in need, a deep human instinct echoed in Islam and other religious traditions, and in the hearts of all who seek the good of others,” King Charles stated.

A viewer Laura said, “We have to apologise for Christianity. It's not our faith that's weak, it's our leadership that's weak in this country..”

“We have no proper leadership for Christianity in this country. When is someone going to stand up and do something about the Church of England in this country?” she added.

Moreover, broadcaster Cristo Foufas also agreed, saying, “In context of the King, it's fear. I think that there is such a fear now - I'm not particularly religious, but I have a lot more sympathy now for Christianity than I used to.”

“Because I think that Christianity is the only religion that there is a fear of saying this moment, this time, is just ours. We're just going to praise Easter, praise something that is a Christian holiday. But there is such a fear in this country to do that, that you can't just be Christian,” he added.