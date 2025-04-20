Selena Gomez drops sweet 'week' moments with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has shared sweet photos with her fiance Benny Blanco.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress and singer offered fans a glimpse into her week.

Sharing a carousel of photos, Gomez wrote, “This week… lol,” in the caption.

The first photo showed an adorable selfie of Blanco and Gomez, meanwhile the second picture was a mirror selfie, showing the Only Murders in the Building star looking chic in stylish sunglasses.

However, Gomez also added a photo of a table full of food in the carousel. The next slide was a throwback photo of the Who Says crooner, and the other showed some products from Gomez’s Rare Beauty line.

Moreover, the next two photos showed Gomez and Blanco again, with the couple embracing each other in first and getting a makeover in the next.

Finally, the carousel ends with a selfie of Gomez taking a sip of coffee casually.

It is worth mentioning that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who started dating in June 2023, announced their engagement in December 2024. The beloved couple also released a joint album recently, titled, I Said I Love You First.