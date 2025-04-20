Colin Farrell reveals next step for son with Angelman Syndrome

Colin Farrell has decided to put his son James in a long-term care facility.

The actor, 48, recently revealed that he and James’ mom, Kim Bordenave, have made the decision to place their son—who was born with a genetic neurological disorder that affects speech, balance, and walking— into permanent care.

"It's tricky — some parents will say, 'I want to take care of my child myself.' And I respect that," Farrell told Candis magazine in their May issue.

The Penguin actor then explained that his decision stemmed from his fear of the worst-case scenario.

"But my horror would be, what if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James' mother, Kim, has a car crash and she's taken too — and then James is on his own? Then he's a ward of the state and he goes where? We'd have no say in it,” he explained.

Farrell revealed that he and Bordenave, a former model, are looking for a facility appropriate for James and their family.

The Irish actor said they want to “find somewhere we like where he can go now, while we're still alive and healthy, that we can go and visit, and we can take him out sometimes.”

He added: “We want him to find somewhere where he can have a full and happy life, where he feels connected."