Northern Ireland Eurovision singer Clodagh Rodgers dies aged 78

Singer Clodagh Rodgers has been pronounced dead at age 78 following a long-term illness.

Her son, Sam Sorbie, announced her death on Facebook, revealing she had died after suffering an illness for the last three years.

“With a heavy heart, my dear beautiful mum Clodagh has sadly passed away after battling an illness for the last three years. She passed away peacefully yesterday surrounded by her family in Cobham," his post read.

“Mum has lived an incredible life, full of love and happiness. Her fantastic career performing, travelling the world, devoting her life to her two sons and being the rock of this family."

Towards the end of his emotional tribute, Sorbie hoped his mom would "finally be at peace with dad, nanny and pappa."

“Life will not be the same without mum, but she will finally be at peace now with dad, nanny and pappa," he added, before signing off with “We all love and miss her terribly.”

Clodagh had two children; Matthew, with first husband John Morris, and Sam, with guitarist Ian Sorbie, to whom she was married for seven years until his death in 1995.

The Northern Irish singer secured fourth place in the competition, held in Dublin, with the song Jack In The Box.

She had lost out to Monaco—represented by Severine aka Josiane Grizeaucoring—with a score of 98 points at the Eurovision Song Contest as she performed the song Un Banc, Un Arbre, Une Rue.

Besides her singing career, Clodagh was also a regular face on television, appearing in various TV shows in the 1970s.