Chappell Roan's bizarre obsession comes to light

Chappell Roan is loud and proud about her love for guinea pigs.

The pop star, 27, spilled the beans on her passion for rodents in a recent episode of the podcast Las Culturistas.

"I'm really glad that guinea pigs have their own culture online because I'm a guinea pig girl," the Pink Pony Club hitmaker began.

Roan also revealed that she had four of her own guinea pigs at one point and remembered offering to volunteer at a rescue shelter once.

"I'm just obsessed with them. I had four at a time but they passed away. I think they're the cutest animals on earth. I volunteered at a guinea pig rescue for a year. I love rodents in general and the guinea pig community online is awesome," she told the outlet.

The Grammy winner even filmed her four guinea pigs once for a music video.

"These lovely ladies were so sweet and sat while we filmed. I adopted them from @laguineapigrescue in 2018 because I thought having a guinea pig would remind me of home since I had one I adored in 4th grade," she wrote on Instagram at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020.

The singer went on about how she "did not ever think" of having too many guinea pigs as they bring her so much "joy."

She said: "I did not ever think I would have 4, but here we are. It brings me so much joy taking care of them, especially in quarantine. They make me laugh every single day because they’re such tiny animals with big personalities. They’re def not an easy, low maintenance pet whatsoever but I love them and they r precious to me Sonic-tri color Honeydew- black Gogo-gray Nadine- long hair."

She concluded her post requesting the public to "adopt" pets instead of "buying."

"Ps please consider adopting rather than buying at pet stores and support local shelters," she added.