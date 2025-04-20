 
Kris Jenner's new motives for Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner laid bare

Kris Jenner is reportedly getting involved in Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's romance

Lifestyle News Desk
April 20, 2025

Kris Jenner is reportedly planning the wedding of her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

However, a new report of Life & Style revealed that the momager has strategic and financial objectives attached to their marriage.

This is reportedly the reason why she has told Kylie that she would be leading the wedding preparations as she wants to cash out their potential engagement through various media and commercial ventures.

“Kris is determined to have her way,” a source began.

They went on to note, “She’s seeing a huge opportunity for a televised event, photos and video of the proposal, sponsors for the wedding and reception.”

“As far as Kris is concerned, Kylie and Timothée will have to play by her rules. It’s a benefit to them as well as her,” the insider remarked before moving to a new topic.

It should be noted that Kylie also asked her matriarch to shower her with some “mom” experience so that she could take lead in the romance. Apart from that, Kylie has planned on getting an “iron-clad” prenuptial on the advice of her mother. 

