Sadie Sink gets honest about her new Broadway play

John Proctor Is the Villain is the new play in which Sadie Sink shows her acting chops.



But despite leading the drama, she said there is "no star" in the play before adding to "learn so much" from her co-stars.

"It's very surreal, it's such an ensemble piece - truly. There really is no star, and to be surrounded by everyone in this cast and to learn so much from them, that has been my biggest takeaway so far," the Stranger Things star told Access Hollywood.

In the play, the actress plays Shelby, a high school student who has romantically been involved with his teacher.

Elsewhere in the interview, the star who is 23, said, "I think there was a certain maturity in me that I carried at a young age and I definitely subconsciously carry that into the role of Shelby."

"My experience was very untraditional, but so was Shelby's and I've found ways to marry the two."

On Stranger Things last season, Sadie previously told THR, "I haven’t seen anything from it yet, I’m very curious though. It’s going to be super emotional so I’m ready to cry with everyone."

"I had cried so much that my eyes were so puffy — they had never been like that before and there are some pretty embarrassing photos of me just with these giant puffy eyes," she concluded.