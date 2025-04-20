Bowen Yang drops bombshell about his future on 'SNL'

Bowen Yang recently got candid and opened up about his future on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Speaking with PEOPLE, the 34-year-old American actor, podcaster, and comedian talked about leaving his long run on the late-night sketch comedy show.

Yang, who has appeared in over 100 episodes since joining the cast in season 45 in 2019, said, "SNL, it's just this moving, living, breathing thing.”

He added, "Especially after the 50th, I'm seeing what life after the show is like and how beautiful it is, and how so many people, no matter how long they were at the show, are just with their families and loving their lives and not letting the years take away any of that experience for them.”

"And then with SNL, like I said, it's this growing, living thing where new people come in and you do have to sort of make way for them and to grow and to keep elevating themselves. And that inevitably requires me to sort of hang it up at some point — but I don't know what the vision is yet,” the Wicked star noted.

Moving forward, Yang shed light on the demanding production schedule of the show that leaves him with some downtime, saying, “The new season of SNL, I'm just like, ‘Oh, right. My time isn't my own.’ And I tell my friends, ‘I'm not going to really see you guys until June.’”

The Monkey King alum also discussed how the schedule is affecting his dating life; he quipped, “And people that I've gone a couple solid dates with I'm like, ‘Hey, it's not for lack of interest. My time is really slipping away from me and I'm so sorry and it's not a you thing; it's a me thing.’” (sic)

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Bowen Yang first joined Saturday Night Live to collaborate with the writing team in 2018.