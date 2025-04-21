Salma Hayek Pinault praises daughter Valentina for her being beauty guru

 
April 21, 2025

Salma Hayek Pinault is singing praises of her daughter’s knowledge about beauty.

For the unversed, the 58-year-old Mexican-American actress and film producer has been named as a global brand ambassador for Merz Aesthetics’ Ultherapy Prime, which is an ultrasound device FDA-cleared to lift skin on the neck, as well as other areas.

Pinault became interested in the partnership after she saw signs of a "turkey neck” and began searching for solutions.

While taking new treatment, the Grown Ups 2 star thought, "Idiot, you are the guinea pig!"

However, a few weeks later, she was convinced that she had got her hands on a remedy in Ultherapy Prime, saying, "[The experience] just made [me] feel seen as an individual. Everybody has to look for what works for them. I definitely think this one worked for me."

Pinault, who takes one session in a year, revealed that she now goes to her 17-year-old daughter, Valentina, for skincare.

She quipped, "She knows products that you cannot even imagine that it exists. I'm like, 'What is that?' And she's like, 'Oh, it's a this for the...whatever.' So I can teach her anything. She's the expert."

The From Dusk Till Dawn star went on to note that Valentina is "well-read" when it comes to beauty.

"Sometimes she says, 'I’m going to go to Koreatown to get some beauty products.' And I’m like, 'Get me some.' But then I say, 'Get me some again,' and she brings something different. She goes, 'No, this is the latest now. Try this.' I don't even know the names of the brands. But she's obsessed,” Pinault said.

