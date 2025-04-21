Salma Hayek Pinault praises daughter Valentina for her being beauty guru

Salma Hayek Pinault is singing praises of her daughter’s knowledge about beauty.

For the unversed, the 58-year-old Mexican-American actress and film producer has been named as a global brand ambassador for Merz Aesthetics’ Ultherapy Prime, which is an ultrasound device FDA-cleared to lift skin on the neck, as well as other areas.

Pinault became interested in the partnership after she saw signs of a "turkey neck” and began searching for solutions.

While taking new treatment, the Grown Ups 2 star thought, "Idiot, you are the guinea pig!"

However, a few weeks later, she was convinced that she had got her hands on a remedy in Ultherapy Prime, saying, "[The experience] just made [me] feel seen as an individual. Everybody has to look for what works for them. I definitely think this one worked for me."

Pinault, who takes one session in a year, revealed that she now goes to her 17-year-old daughter, Valentina, for skincare.

She quipped, "She knows products that you cannot even imagine that it exists. I'm like, 'What is that?' And she's like, 'Oh, it's a this for the...whatever.' So I can teach her anything. She's the expert."

The From Dusk Till Dawn star went on to note that Valentina is "well-read" when it comes to beauty.

"Sometimes she says, 'I’m going to go to Koreatown to get some beauty products.' And I’m like, 'Get me some.' But then I say, 'Get me some again,' and she brings something different. She goes, 'No, this is the latest now. Try this.' I don't even know the names of the brands. But she's obsessed,” Pinault said.