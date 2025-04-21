Gabriel Macht opens up about 'full circle moment' during 'Suits LA' scene

Gabriel Macht had a nostalgic moment reprising his role as Harvey Specter in sequel series Suits LA.

Macht recently named one particular scene shooting which felt like a "full circle moment" as he chatted with the press.

"We ended up shooting the first couple scenes at Rancho Park, which is the park that I practiced high school baseball at," the L.A. native, 53, told People Magazine.

"So getting into a uniform and playing baseball for that scene, not only was it nostalgic just to be Harvey again, [but also to be] on a set with my showrunner from the original show, Aaron [Korsh] and the directors are the same directors and writers. So that was all very nostalgic."

Macht recalled how his father, fellow actor Stephen Macht, also stopped by during filming—making it all the more special.

"I said, 'If you want to see a scene, you should come to this scene.' There he is sitting in the stands... where he used to watch me play [as a kid]," he recalled. "That was this full-circle moment."

"To be in this space of recreating this character that has sort of made a dent in the business, in the public zeitgeist, and coming back, it was an interesting sort of dynamic. It was not only nostalgic, but it was a sweet, sort of full-circle moment."

New episodes of Suits LA premiere Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.