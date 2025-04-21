Hailey Bieber shares rare snaps of baby Jack celebrating Easter

Hailey Bieber is celebrating Easter with her son, Jack Blues Bieber!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the supermodel shared sweet pictures of her baby boy, whom she welcomed with her husband, Justin Bieber, in August 2024.

In the first shared snap, Hailey can be seen hugging the eight-month-old baby as sunlight streamed towards her.

The little one dons a bright yellow onesie with a blue bunny rabbit stitched into the front.

The second image shows Jack lying on his back to reveal the full festive print.

Hailey lastly shared a throwback photo of herself placing a hand beneath her growing belly.

“This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe,” she captioned the post.

This post came just weeks after she attended the 2025 Coachella with Justin in California.