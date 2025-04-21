 
Prince William takes firm stance against Prince Andrew

Lifestyle News Desk
April 21, 2025

Prince Andrew’s surprise appearance at the Royal family’s Easter service has sparked fresh talk about his possible return to public life.

However, Prince William has taken a firm stance against the “disgraced” Duke of York’s return to the public duties.

Andrew, the Duke of York, joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other senior royals at St. George’s Chapel, raising questions about what is happening behind the scenes.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, royal expert Phil Dampier said the outing seemed like a show of family unity, but also pointed out that William is strongly against Andrew returning to royal duties.

“It was very much a show of family unity,” Dampier told The Sun. "He’s (Andrew) not totally out in the cold, but I think it’s too early to say it’s any kind of comeback for him."

“It is absolutely true to say that William is one of the driving forces behind making sure there’s no future for the Duke of York.

"He doesn’t believe he can make a comeback, and there is, I’m told, quite a lot of friction between them.

“It made it a lot easier, I think, for Andrew that William wasn’t there.”

