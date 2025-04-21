Real reason King Charles avoids Prince Harry calls revealed

King Charles is keeping his distance from Prince Harry to avoid getting involved in his ongoing legal issues, a royal expert has revealed.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the Duke of Sussex reportedly stayed in touch with his father.

However, reports now suggest that their communication has become rare with a Royal expert believing there are two main reasons behind this silence.

According to royal correspondent Sarah Hewson, the King can’t risk saying anything that could be used as evidence in court by Harry’s legal team.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive, the expert said that even a simple or harmless comment might be taken the wrong way.

Hewson said, “There is absolutely no way that the King could be seen to be intervening in this at all.

“Even any innocuous comment that could have been interpreted in a way and find its way into evidence in the court by Prince Harry's barrister.

“The King can't have conversations with him. And we're learning that the distance between them is perhaps greater than ever.”