Prince Harry's old friends blame Meghan Markle for his transformation

Prince Harry’s decision to leave royal life in 2020 caused a rift with some of his oldest friends, claimed a royal expert.

According to royal author Tom Quinn, many of the Duke of Sussex’s friends felt he changed too much post his marriage to Meghan Markle.

In his new book Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, Quinn claimed that some friends called Harry “too woke” and said they didn’t understand what he saw in Meghan.

“Meghan was blamed for… making Harry ‘too woke,’” Quinn claimed to Fox News Digital.

“One of Harry’s best friends said, ‘I can’t understand what Harry sees in her. She’s a tree hugger. She’s so woke.’”

He continued: “For Harry’s traditional friends, being woke was not a good thing.

"But I think Harry was, in a way, entranced by the fact that Meghan was able to offer him an alternative world from the one he’d always known.”