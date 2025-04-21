'American Idol' singer John Foster pays heartfelt homage to his lost friend

John Foster pays heartfelt homage to his lost friend

American Idol singer John Foster paid heartfelt homage to his deceased friend.

For the unversed, American Idol aired a three-hour-long episode on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, in which top singers sang tracks about devotion and faith.

However, Foster selected an original song to dedicate to his lost pal, Maggie Dun, who was murdered with another friend on New Year’s Eve in 2022, when a police officer slammed into their car by running a red light during a high-speed chase.

The 18-year-old country singer from Addis, Louisiana, sang Tell That Angel I Love Her, which he scribbled for his late friend.

Foster sang, “No words can describe how I truly feel/ But I hope these will try/ It’s a feeling that I can’t explain/ Deep and endless like the sky.”

“Though we may not know the reason/ It’s not for us to understand/ Lord, won’t you tell that angel/ I love her as soon as you can? Sure the sun will come up/ But it won’t shine on her skin/ And I’d give anything I have/ To talk to her again/ Each tear that falls on my guitar/ Is a hug from afar/ Lord, won’t you tell that angel that I love her?/ As y’all live in the stars,” he crooned.

While ending his performance, Foster, with streamy eyes, proclaimed, “I love you, Maggie.”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the top 20 contestants will be cut down to 14 in the Easter Monday episode, i.e., on April 21.