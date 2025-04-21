Martin Scorsese shares a heartfelt tribute to the late Pope Francis

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese has just tugged at heartstrings with his thoughts about the Pope, on the day of his passing at age 88.

He got honest about his feelings during an interview with Variety and began by saying, “There is so much that can be said about the significance of Pope Francis and everything he meant to the world, to the church, to the papacy. I will leave that to others.”

But “he was, in every way, a remarkable human being. He acknowledged his own failings. He radiated wisdom. He radiated goodness. He had an ironclad commitment to the good.” And “he knew in his soul that ignorance was a terrible plague on humanity. So he never stopped learning,” Scorsese admitted.

And before concluding he even got emotional given the Pope’s life’s work and admitted, “he never stopped enlightening. And, he embraced, preached and practiced forgiveness. Universal and constant forgiveness.”

For those unversed with Pope Francis’ work, he was known for having bold stances on things like climate change, the LGBTQ+ community and as well as global conflicts and on wars.

He served over 12 years as the head of the Roman Catholic Church and died after suffering a lengthy battle with double pneumonia.