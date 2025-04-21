Patti Smith mourns loss of Pope Francis

Patti Smith just penned a tribute to Pope Francis.

The highly respected religious figure passed away in his residence in The Vatican, Rome, Italy at the age of 88, due to ill health.

Sharing a picture of a dandelion growing from a crack in the pavement, the poetess, staying true to the work she does, wrote a poem for the leader of the Catholic Church.

"This is a little flower a dandelion humble yet strong. I saw it this morning and was moved. Farewell dear Pope Francis. Nature and poetry and the suffering shall miss their champion,” Smith wrote.

Additionally, on Monday, Russell Crowe also joined many other A-list celebrities and personalities who remembered Pope Francis in sweet words.

The Gladiator actor, who met the religious personality in 2014, posted a picture of the sky on his X, formerly Twitter and wrote, "A beautiful day in Rome, but, a sad day for the faithful. RIP Francis."

Whoopi Goldberg, who also met Pope Francis in 2023 and 2024, was quick to react to the tragic loss and wrote underneath a picture from one of her meetings:

"He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ's love enveloped believer and none believer (sic). Sail on Pope Frances with your love of humanity & Laughter."