Prince William 'prefers' avoiding Prince Andrew as he skips Easter service

Prince William would reportedly prefer to not spend time with Prince Andrew.

While the Duke of York recently joined members of the royal family during Easter Sunday service despite not being a working royal, sources claim that the Prince of Wales has “no time” for him, as reported by Mirror.

For those unaware, Andrew has been embroiled in a series of scandals including a former sex slave of Jeffrey Epstein accusing him of sexually assaulting her.

Now, a source stated, “William has no time for his uncle. This Easter was about spending time with his own family, but he would far prefer a situation where he doesn't have to spend time with him.”

Notably, William's grudge against Andrew may date back to the early days as Richard Kay wrote in DailyMail, "William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the Royal Family and feels that his father has been too soft on him."

It is worth mentioning that Prince William did not attend Easter Sunday service as he celebrated the holiday with his wife Kate Middleton and their children.

However, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York made a surprising appearance at the traditional Easter service, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla.