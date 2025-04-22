 
Leonardo DiCaprio pens a heartfelt tribute to the late Pope Francis

The Oscar-winning actor called Pope Francis 'one of the most extraordinary spiritual leaders of our time'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 22, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio pens a heartfelt tribute to the late Pope Francis
Leonardo DiCaprio pens a heartfelt tribute to the late Pope Francis

Leonardo DiCaprio penned down a heartfelt tribute in honor of the late Pope on the day of his passing.

In his tribute, the Hollywood actor emphasized that Pope Francis was not only a "transformational leader" of the Catholic church but also spoke out for "environmental reform and activism."

"This powerful document served as a clarion call for a fundamental shift in how we relate to the planet," DiCaprio continued. "Emphasizing the interconnectedness of all life, Pope Francis urged individuals, communities, institutions, and world leaders to unite in caring for our common home. His words helped catalyze momentum ahead of the global 2015 COP21 conference, ultimately contributing to the formation of the Paris Agreement."

Reflecting on his time with the late head of the Roman Catholic Church during the filming of his documentary Before the Flood in 2016, DiCaprio noted, "I had the honor of sitting down with Pope Francis for a conversation on the urgent need to address climate change."

"That experience was enlightening, deeply moving and thought provoking," the Titanic actor added.

"His legacy will continue to inspire generations of environmentalists around the world. May he rest in peace," he concluded his caption

It is pertinent to mention that Pope Francis passed away at age 88 after battling with double pneumonia.

