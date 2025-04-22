Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole gets real about unsuccessful relationships

Kayla Nicole hasn't had a relationship where her partner didn't cheat on her.

The influencer spoke at length about her past heartbreaks in a recent episode of her podcast The Pre-Game.

Nicole, 33, drew some comparisons between the expectations she has had about love and what's taught in church and "fairytale" stories.

“I was raised to believe that a man and woman, if they are in a relationship, if they are married, you are only intended to be with each other," the podcaster began.

"You make this agreement, you make this promise to one another and you hold each other accountable.”

Nicole, who has had an on-and-off relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce for five years, then revealed that she is yet to experience that kind of love.

“In my experience, I don’t have successful, monogamous relationships without any element of cheating,” she added, though didn't specifically name any names.

"It can be overwhelming," she admitted during the Friday episode. "It's hard to go into new relationships without the mindset of, 'I probably am going to get cheated on' ... or, 'I'm probably going to be cheated on, everything that this person is telling me might be a lie.'"

The TV personality has previously spoken of her time with the high-profile athlete, sharing that she's become much more private when it comes to dating since splitting from someone "in the public eye."

"I don't think that I ever want to publicly date another man until I am absolutely sure that they are my long-term person," she shared. "I want to protect the things that mean most to me, and sometimes when you're a little too open and you're a little too transparent, you open yourself up to a world of opinion, a world of entitlement. People want answers. People think that you owe them an explanation about every single thing in your relationship, every up and down and happy or sad moment."