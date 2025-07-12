Bryan Cranston denies ‘Lone Wolf' promotion unless THIS condition is met

Bryan Cranston refuses to promote ‘Lone Wolf’ unless cast and crew are paid

Bryan Cranston just stated that he will not return to Lone Wolf until the rest of the cast and crew are paid.

The Breaking Bad actor admitted he is "distressed" by the difficulties this movie is facing, whose shoot came to an abrupt stop a few months ago, as Deadline reported there is a 2 million dollar shortfall in funding.

Now, Bryan, who has confirmed that he has been paid, vowed to not work on nor promote Lone Wolf unless the situation is resolved and other cast as well as crew members are paid their due amount.

"It is very unfortunate that this intriguing little story was sideswiped by a few incidents that temporarily derailed the film’s production. I don’t know all the details – only from what I’m hearing second hand (I am not a producer on this film) so all I can relay is what I do know,” he said.

“For some reason money that was promised to be deposited into the escrow accounts for the cast and crew were not done so in a timely manner. That caused a couple stoppages to the shooting. Then, apparently some portion of what was promised was deposited, and that lifted the DO NOT WORK order and we started up again,” Bryan added.

The Infiltrator star continued, “Right now, there is a strong effort to raise the necessary capital to finish the film, and I think that will happen for two main reasons: One, because the missing few scenes (approximately over two shooting days) are vital to the story. And two, that I (and I think I speak for Lily as well) will not do anything to promote the film until every cast and crew member is paid back in full, and we will not appear on screen again (ie return to filming) for this movie until that happens.”

“In full transparency, I was paid for my part in this film even before the last temporary work stoppage – so I was surprised when I found out that we had to stop again, and that most of the crew didn’t get, as far as I know, their last two weeks of pay, nor did the co-stars in the movie,” Bryan Cranston concluded.