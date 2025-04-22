Prince William, Kate Middleton cause a stir as they break Royal tradition

Prince William and Kate Middleton caused a stir within the Palace after they missed the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, opted for a quiet day at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The couple focused on spending quality time together before the kids head back to school, as per reports.

This marked the second time William and Kate missed the Easter service. Last year they could not attend because the Princess of Wales was battling cancer.

However, their year’s choice to skip the royal tradition has raised questions, with palace insiders noting that it’s unusual for the family to miss such a prominent event.

"They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school," they said, as per Us Weekly.

"This move by the Waleses raised eyebrows at the Palace," the source added. "This is a big deal."

"It's royal tradition for the family to attend this together. Everyone understood the family not attending last year when Kate was sick, but there's been a lot of raised eyebrows at the Palace about William's decision to skip again this year."