Queen admitted to hospital, palace confirms in statement

Norway’s royal family has confirmed that Queen Sonja, 87, was admitted to the National Hospital on Monday evening for examinations due to shortness of breath.

According to a report by the Reuters, the Norwegian royal court says the queen was airlifted from the royal cabin in Sikkilsdalen in central Norway, where the couple spent the Easter holiday.

Earlier, Queen Sonja, the wife of Norway's head of state King Harald, received a pacemaker in January after suffering a heart problem.

She was admitted to Lillehammer Hospital after suffering atrial fibrillation during a skiing trip.

At the time, the Royal House noted that the situation was "not considered serious."

The Queen was discharged from hospital the following day, and days later had a pacemaker inserted. The procedure was described as "successful", the report by HOLA says.

Queen Sonja is the wife of King Harald V. They have been married since August 1968.

The queen and the King share two kids: Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Märtha Louise.