'Paranoid' King Charles gets meaningful advice regarding Prince Harry

King Charles has reportedly received a meaningful advice regarding his estranged son Prince Harry amid his fight in court to get his paid security personnel reinstated.

This has been claimed by royal expert Cameron Walker.

Speaking to the Sun, per OK! Magazine, Cameron Walker claimed, "The King sees it really as his duty as head of state that he should not get involved with the judicial system.

"And I think he may well have been advised that he probably shouldn't take his son's calls in case this court case is brought up, in case he's forced to say something to Prince Harry."

The royal expert further said the monarch is also worried any "private conversations Harry has with his family members can end up being leaked to the press or published in a book."

Cameron Walker went on saying: "I think that is what's making the royal family and those close to them paranoid about talking to Prince Harry, particularly on [what] could be a fundamental constitutional issue such as this."

Another royal expert Sarah Hewson has said, "The King can't have conversations with him. And we're learning that the distance between them is perhaps greater than ever."