Meghan Markle's isolation in the US starts to bleed into her work

Meghan Markle’s podcast Confessions of a Female Founder appears to be causing her a lot of worry these last couple of days.

Reason being no one from Hollywood’s A-listers are ‘picking up’ according to a source.

This insider’s admission have come during an interview with RadarOnline where they said, “she's dialed all the big names, but no one's picked up” and to make matters worse “the absence of high-profile guests in the lineup is raising eyebrows. Especially hers.”

The source even got candid during the whole thing and admitted, “I mean, she lives in California and the best she can do is a woman who runs a dating app. Jeez.”

“There's no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you're pitching female empowerment, that's a problem!”

Not to mention, “it speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal,” they also added before concluding.

A Hollywood PR expert weighed in with a similar admission during their interview with the same outlet as well.

According to them there isn’t “exactly the red-carpet royalty Meghan was banking on,” when she first moved back to the US.

But “securing buzzworthy guests typically requires strong industry connections, but with Meghan's current outreach yielding few callbacks, her ambitious vision may be suffering due to more prominent figures in the entertainment world.”

All in all, before signing off the anonymous expert admitted, “She needs to be able to turn this tide and attract the star power needed to elevate her podcast into a must-listen experience.”