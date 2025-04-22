 
Jacob Elordi shares rare stance on humanity: 'The light and the dark'

Jacob Elordi stars as a war hero in the drama, 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 22, 2025

Jacob Elordi portrays the character of a war here in the drama, The Narrow Road to the Deep North on Amazon Prime Video.

In a new confessional with Hollywood Reporter, the Euphoria star talked about his character of Dorrigo Evans and his flaws.

When asked to share his two cents on his character and elaborate a bit on “the humanity in his” role’s contradictions,” he replied, “I think that the question kind of answers itself. The most humanity you’ll find in people is probably in their contradictions.”

The former boyfriend of Zendaya further added, “That’s what makes people human — the light and the dark — [Dorrigo] wouldn’t be a real person if he was."

"If he was just this great heroic man and he was saving all these people, then he would be flawed because there’s something quite indulgent about that as well,” he continued.

In conclusion, the acting sensation remarked, “I think — now this sounds cheesy — but the duality of Dorrigo."

