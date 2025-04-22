Prince William ‘no longer cares' for Prince Harry?

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams recently got candid about what Prince William’s employments mean for the Sussexes.

For those unversed, Prince William recently signed on a former aide named Jason Knauf as the CEO of The Earthshot Prize and he is the whistleblower that penned the complaint against Meghan Markle.

While speaking to Fox News Digital Mr Fitzwilliams warned, “Prince William’s decision to make Jason Knauf, the former private secretary of the Sussexes, the CEO of his most prestigious project will infuriate Harry and Meghan.”

In addition, what make matters possible even worse is that “it is impossible to avoid feeling that this is precisely what William intended” with this decision.

Reason being “as far as the Sussexes are concerned, [Knauf] undoubtedly has pariah status" given his past complaint.

“[But] William is clearly showing he doesn’t care about what his brother thinks, much less Meghan” so its apparent now that “the royal rift seems permanent," Mr Fitzwilliams concluded by saying.